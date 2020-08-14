You have permission to edit this article.
TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 15
agate

TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 15

  • Updated

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne, 3 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 8:55 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3 p.m.

BOXING

ESPN — Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights), BT Sport Studios, Stratford, London, 4 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 4, Ugine to Megève, 95 miles (taped), 2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 5 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 7 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Glendale, Wis., 12 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBD, Championship, Glendale, Wis., 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

NBC — Breeder's Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 6 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN — Kiwoom at Lotte, 3:55 a.m.

ESPN — LG at NC, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 2 of doubleheader), 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

FOX — Boston at NY Yankees OR Oakland at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.

CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane, 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — RFL: Catalans at Wakefield, 11 a.m.

FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Huddersfield, 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Newcastle, 12 a.m. (Sunday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City, Quarterfinal (taped), 8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Semifinals, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Herculis Meet, Stade Louis II, Monaco (taped), 10 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 12 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m.

Lifestyles

