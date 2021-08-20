TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 21

ON TV
AUTO RACING
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pa. (Taped), 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., 8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 250 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped), 11 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 450 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped), 12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 6 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., 5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 4 a.m. (Sunday)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona (Games Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City, 10 a.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen, 12:25 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, 3:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC, 5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The Women's Cup: FC Bayern Munich at Racing Louisville FC, Final (Taped), 10 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals, 11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final, 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.