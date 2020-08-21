 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22
ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon, 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn's 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn., 4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 4 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (taped), 7:30 p.m.

BOXING

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

FISHING

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, 8 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 9 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, 3 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 3 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN — NC at KT, 4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Lotte at Samsung, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 12:45 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.

