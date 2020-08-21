TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon, 5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 12:30 p.m.
NBC — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn's 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn., 4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 4 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (taped), 7:30 p.m.
BOXING
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
FISHING
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, 8 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 9 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, 3 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 3 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — NC at KT, 4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Samsung, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 12:45 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m.
CBSSN — New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
