TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 28
agate

TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 28

ON TV

Saturday, August 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western, Elimination Final, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Ind., 3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7 p.m.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Moscow, 11 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Moscow, 12:30 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters AND Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Semifinals, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FOX — Nebraska at Illinois, 1 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at Fresno St., 2 p.m.

ESPN — Hawaii at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Utah at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas St. at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: TCU vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis., 9:30 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 14, Don Benito to Pico Villuercas, 102.9 miles (Taped), 9 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston, 6 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales, 4:45 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich., 3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., 3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPN — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.), 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas), 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 3 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 6:30 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta, 3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta, 7 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

ABC — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa., 12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa., 3:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Boston at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami, 6 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Angels, 9 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

NLFN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo, 3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, Tokyo, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, 5:30 a.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton, 10 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: From Naples, Italy, 12 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA & Chicago-WTA Finals, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Paris (Taped), 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

