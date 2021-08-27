TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 28

ON TV
Saturday, August 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, 5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western, Elimination Final, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Ind., 3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7 p.m.
BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Moscow, 11 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Moscow, 12:30 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters AND Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Semifinals, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FOX — Nebraska at Illinois, 1 p.m.
CBSSN — UConn at Fresno St., 2 p.m.
ESPN — Hawaii at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., Atlanta, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — S. Utah at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas St. at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: TCU vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis., 9:30 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 14, Don Benito to Pico Villuercas, 102.9 miles (Taped), 9 p.m.
FLAG FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)
CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston, 6 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales, 4:45 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich., 3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., 3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPN — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.), 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 6 p.m.
ESPNU — Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas), 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 3 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 6:30 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta, 3:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta, 7 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
ABC — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa., 12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa., 3:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Boston at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami, 6 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at LA Angels, 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
NLFN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
PARALYMPICS
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo, 3 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, Tokyo, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas, 8 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, 5:30 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton, 10 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
CBSSN — ISL: From Naples, Italy, 12 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA & Chicago-WTA Finals, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Paris (Taped), 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.