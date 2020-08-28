TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 29

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., 3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash., 6 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
BOXING
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights), Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., 9 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles, 8 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., 3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ESPN — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), 12 p.m.
ESPN — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.), 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.), 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.), 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — SK at NC, 4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at LG, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FOX — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 p.m.
RUGBY
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith, 5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Melbourne, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 11:45 a.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Orange, Rosemont, Ill., 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold, Rosemont, Ill., 4 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y., 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 1 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m.
CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 4 p.m.
