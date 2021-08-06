 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 7
agate

TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 7

ON TV

Saturday, Aug. 7

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 176, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.

CNBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 4 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped), 9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinals, Westchester CC, Rye, N.Y.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif., 6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped), 9 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN2 — UFC 265 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 265 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Seattle at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

NFLN — 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United FC, 7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Sevilla at Aston Villa, 9:55 a.m.

