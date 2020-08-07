TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 8

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — AFL: Carlton at West Coast, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 5:55 a.m.
FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 8 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis., 12 p.m.
FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 1 p.m.
FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., 3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 4 p.m.
BOXING
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 11 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m.
FOX — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 5 p.m.
CBSSN — The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J., 6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 6:30 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — KT at Hanwha, 4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped), 4 a.m. (Sunday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:45 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, 3 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, 10:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D., 8 p.m.
RUGBY
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, 3 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Penrith, 5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch, 11:30 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast, 12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2, 2:40 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped), 12 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Semifinals, 11 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 12 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (taped), 7 p.m.
