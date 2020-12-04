TV schedule for Saturday, Dec. 5

ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain, 8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain, 11:25 a.m.
BOXING
FS2 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPNU — North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn., 12 p.m.
CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Colorado, 4 p.m.
FS2 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio State, 7 p.m.
BTN — Tennessee (Martin) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Ohio State at Michigan State, 12 p.m.
ACCN — West Carolina at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Christian, 12 p.m.
FOX — Texas at Kansas State, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
FS2 — Kansas at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Ball State at Central Michigan, 2 p.m.
NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina State, 4 p.m.
FOX — Stanford at Washington, 4 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at California, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Louisiana State, 8 p.m.
FOX — Baylor at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
FS2 — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), 9 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon State at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 6 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped), 5:30 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps (taped), 1 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Burnley, 7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage (taped), 11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage (taped), 1:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, 12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea, 2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona, 6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
SURFING
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii (taped), 2 a.m. (Sunday)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!