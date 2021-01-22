 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Saturday, Jan. 23
agate

TV schedule for Saturday, Jan. 23

ON TV

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 2, Houston, 8 p.m.

BOXING

SHO — Showtime Championship: Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton (Junior Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBS — Houston at Temple, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

FOX — Connecticut at Creighton, 12 p.m.

NBCSN — George Mason at St. Joseph's, 12:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Central Florida, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy, 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

FOX — Providence at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State, 3 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Louisville, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Utah Valley at St. John's, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth, 4:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Stanford, 5 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisiana State at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette, 6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Penn State, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Mary's at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at California, 8 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Brigham Young, 10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah, 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, 7 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS1 — America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus, 2 p.m.

NHLN — Montréal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped), 9 p.m.

SAILING

NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped), 11 p.m.

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped), 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped), 6 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped), 7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped), 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus, 6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

