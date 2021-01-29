 Skip to main content
TV Schedule for Saturday, Jan. 30
TV Schedule for Saturday, Jan. 30

ON TV

AUTO RACING

NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 a.m. (Sunday)

BOXING

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera (Welterweights), Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Caleb Plant Vs. Caleb Truax (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas A&M At Kansas State, 12 p.m.

CBS — Providence at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Tech at Louisiana State, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Christian at Missouri, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State, 3 p.m.

FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton, 4 p.m.

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Arkansas at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Pacific at Brigham Young, 6 p.m.

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Iowa State at Mississippi State, 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA, 7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Robert Morris at Wright State, 8 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala., 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois, 12 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 3 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 5:30 p.m.

LUGE

NBC — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany (taped), 2:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — LA Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped), 12 a.m. (Sunday)

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped), 3 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton, 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Club Tijuana Xolos, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, 6:30 p.m.

X GAMES

ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo., 1 p.m.

ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo., 10 p.m.

