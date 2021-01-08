TV schedule for Saturday, Jan. 9

ON TV
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped), 9 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped), 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke, 12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Richmond at George Mason, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn, 12 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at Creighton, 12 p.m.
NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas Christian, 3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California, 3 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Butler, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts, 4 p.m.
CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Stanford, 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Santa Clara at St. Mary's, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgetown at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, 9 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
BTN — Michigan at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
FS1 — The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville, Dallas, 7 p.m.
FS1 — The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals, Dallas, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Denver at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — AFC Wild Card Round: Indianapolis at Buffalo 1:05 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Round: LA Rams at Seattle, 4:40 p.m.
NBC — NFC Wild Card Round: Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle, 9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Munster at Connacht, 2:30 p.m.
SKIING
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped), 8 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 6 p.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Sunday)