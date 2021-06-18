 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Saturday, June 19
TV schedule for Saturday, June 19

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E Championship: Round 8, Autódromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico, 4:30 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The High Point, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, Pa. (Taped), 10 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Taped), 12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., 11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich., 3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

YES — Oakland at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Kansas City OR Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

SNY — NY Mets at Washington, 6 p.m.

FOX — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston OR St. Louis at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at LA Angels, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 7, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 4, 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (Taped), 6:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb., 9 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds, Eugene, Ore., 8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., 10 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBS — Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Breaking News