TV schedule for Saturday, June 26

ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 3 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., 7 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio, 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 1 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Texas, 4 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4, 9:10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Amsterdam, 11:30 a.m.
ABC — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, Round of 16, London, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBS — Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.