TV schedule for Saturday, June 26
agate

TV schedule for Saturday, June 26

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 12 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 3 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., 7 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio, 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 1 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Texas, 4 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4, 9:10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Amsterdam, 11:30 a.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, Round of 16, London, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBS — Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

