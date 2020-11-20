TV schedule for Saturday, Nov. 21

ON TV
AUTO RACING
CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), 2 p.m.
BOXING
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Clemson at Florida State, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State, 12 p.m.
FOX — Indiana at Ohio State, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska, 12 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas, 12 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — San Diego State at Nevada (Reno), 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Central Florida, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — California at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State, 4 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.
ESPN — Southern California at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii,11 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped), 4 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, 5 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., 1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), 4 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, 5 a.m (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN2 — UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Bath (taped), 12:30 p.m.
SKIING
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped), 12 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, 9:55 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, Reclassification Match (taped), 11 p.m.
SWIMMING
CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, 8 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1, 7 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2, 1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2, 3 p.m.
