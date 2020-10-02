 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 3
TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, Elimination Final, 6 a.m.

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 1 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), 1:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile I, Woodstock, Ga. (taped), 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile II, Woodstock, Ga. (taped), 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped), 10 p.m.

BOXING

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Featherweights), Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Baylor at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Florida, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Georgia State, 12 p.m.

FOX — Texas Christian at Texas, 12 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Army, 1:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast), 7:30 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.

NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.

MARATHON

NBCSN — The Virgin Money London Marathon: From London, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 10:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 3 (if necessary), 3:30

RUGBY

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Qualifying Final, 3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney, Elimination Final, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, 9:55 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 12:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, 6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

