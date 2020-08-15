TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 16 and Monday, Aug. 17

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast, 4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond, 5 a.m. (Monday)
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia, 8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia, 9 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 9:05 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11:30 a.m.
NBC — Lucas Oil Pro Motocross: The Moto 2 450 Loretta Lynn's National, Loretta Lynn's Ranch, Hurricane Mills, Tenn. (taped), 12 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 5, Megève, 95 miles (taped), 2 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 12:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 5 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 7 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — LG at NC, 3:55 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Statcast AI Edition), 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary), 4:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
USA — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.
CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Bullnanza, Lazy E Ranch, Guthrie, Okla. (taped), 6 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — RFU: London at Northampton, 10 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Semifinal, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany (taped), 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Final, 7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, 11 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 1 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m.
MONDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond, 5 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 6 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — San Diego at Texas, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!