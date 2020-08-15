You have permission to edit this article.
TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 16 and Monday, Aug. 17
TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 16 and Monday, Aug. 17

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast, 4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond, 5 a.m. (Monday)

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia, 8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia, 9 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 9:05 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11:30 a.m.

NBC — Lucas Oil Pro Motocross: The Moto 2 450 Loretta Lynn's National, Loretta Lynn's Ranch, Hurricane Mills, Tenn. (taped), 12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 5, Megève, 95 miles (taped), 2 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 12:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 5 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 7 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN — LG at NC, 3:55 a.m.

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Statcast AI Edition), 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary), 4:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

USA — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.

CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The Bullnanza, Lazy E Ranch, Guthrie, Okla. (taped), 6 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — RFU: London at Northampton, 10 a.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Semifinal, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany (taped), 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Final, 7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, 11 a.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 1 p.m.

ABC — Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m.

MONDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond, 5 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 6 a.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — San Diego at Texas, 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.

