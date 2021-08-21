TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 22

ON TV
Sunday, Aug. 22
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped), 12 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., 3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., 12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 12 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., 5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 3 a.m. (Monday)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast), 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, 7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, 12:30 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, 12 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), 11:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Monday, August 23
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 3 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 2:55 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m.