 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 22
agate

TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 22

ON TV

Sunday, Aug. 22

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped), 12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., 3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., 12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., 5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 3 a.m. (Monday)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 2 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa., 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast), 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBSSN — SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, 7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, 12 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), 11:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday, August 23

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 3 a.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 2:55 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News