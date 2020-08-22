TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 24

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast, 4 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, 5 a.m. (Monday)
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 7:30 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 4 p.m.
NBCSN — CBSSN — DTM: At Lausitzring, Germany (taped), 6 p.m.
FISHING
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, 12 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 3 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 8 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 12:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 2:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 5 a.m. (Monday)
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — Lotte at Samsung, 3:55 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at San Diego, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Championship Round, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City (taped), 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, 2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 7:45 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m.
MONDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 5 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 6 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped), 2:30 p.m.
