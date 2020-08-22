 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 24
agate

TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 24

  • Updated

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast, 4 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, 5 a.m. (Monday)

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 7:30 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 4 p.m.

NBCSN — CBSSN — DTM: At Lausitzring, Germany (taped), 6 p.m.

FISHING

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, 12 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 3 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 8 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 12:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 5 a.m. (Monday)

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN — Lotte at Samsung, 3:55 a.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at San Diego, 4 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.

RODEO

CBS — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Championship Round, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City (taped), 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 7:45 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m.

MONDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, 5 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 5 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 6 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped), 2:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News