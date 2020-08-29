TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 30

ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 9:05 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The British Championship, Donnington Park, Leicestershire, England (taped), 12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., 12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA World Rallycross: The World RX, Kymi Ring, Kausala, Finland (taped), 1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis., 2 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Moto America Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash., 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped), 7 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles, 7:30 a.m.
NBC — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped), 1 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., 3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio), 12 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 6 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — Doosan at LG, 3:55 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NY Yankees at NY Mets, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition), 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped), 3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped), 8 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra, 4:30 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Hull FC at Huddersfield, 8 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 2:45 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.
SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Pendley, Rosemont, Ill., 1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill., 3:30 p.m.
