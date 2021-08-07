 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 8
agate

TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 8

ON TV

Sunday, August 8

AUTO RACING

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia, 8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Washougal National, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, Wash. (Taped), 12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 3 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn. (Taped), 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Taped), 8 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Styria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria (taped), 11 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship, Westchester CC, Rye, N.Y., 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif., 6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped), 9 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

ESPN — Little League World Series: Colorado vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, Waco, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — NY Mets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

YES — Seattle at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland, 4 p.m.

ABC — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. New York, Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Houston vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Washington vs. Indiana, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Detroit, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Miami, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m.

NFLN — 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, Klagenfurt, Austria, 12:25 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, 9 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

YES — NY Yankees at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Chicago, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Brooklyn at Memphis, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: LA Clippers at Milwaukee, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

