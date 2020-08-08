TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 9

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne, 4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong, 4 a.m. (Monday)
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia, 7:30 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 9:05 a.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 1 p.m.
FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., 3 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 12 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 5 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan, 3:55 a.m.
LACROSSE
NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 12:30 P.M.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped), 4 a.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweights), UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped), 11:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D., 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 6:30 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
MONDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong, 4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — TBA, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Houston, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:45 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.
