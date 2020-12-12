TV schedule for Sunday, Dec. 13

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8:05 a.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Late Model Firecracker, Kokomo, Ind. (taped), 7 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Kokomo, Ind. (taped), 7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
BTN — North Alabama at Indiana, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Michigan, 2 p.m.
FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at California, 3 p.m.
BTN — Cleveland State at Ohio State, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland State at Washington State, 5 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Southern California, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College, 2 p.m.
SECN — South Alabama at Auburn, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas, 5 p.m.
SECN — Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon State, 7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, 11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, 2 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at NY Giants, 1 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Glasgow at Exeter, Group Stage, Group B (taped), 8 p.m.
SKIING
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped), 10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Davos, Switzerland (taped), 12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton, 7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace, 9:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham, 11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 2:10 p.m.
SURFING
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
FS1 — St. John's at Butler, 5 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Preseason: New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
