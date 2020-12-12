 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Sunday, Dec. 13
agate

  • Updated

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8:05 a.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Late Model Firecracker, Kokomo, Ind. (taped), 7 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Kokomo, Ind. (taped), 7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

BTN — North Alabama at Indiana, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Michigan, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at California, 3 p.m.

BTN — Cleveland State at Ohio State, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland State at Washington State, 5 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Southern California, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College, 2 p.m.

SECN — South Alabama at Auburn, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas, 5 p.m.

SECN — Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon State, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, 11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, 2 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at NY Giants, 1 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Glasgow at Exeter, Group Stage, Group B (taped), 8 p.m.

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped), 10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Davos, Switzerland (taped), 12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton, 7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace, 9:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham, 11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 2:10 p.m.

SURFING

FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — St. John's at Butler, 5 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Preseason: New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

