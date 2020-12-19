 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Sunday, Dec. 20
agate

TV schedule for Sunday, Dec. 20

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Formula Enterprises 2, Plymouth, Wis. (taped), 2 p.m.

CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Grand Touring 1, Plymouth, Wis. (taped), 3 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, Concord, N.C. (taped), 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — Creighton at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

SECN — Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, 3 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Delaware State at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

SECN — Jackson State at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College, 2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn State, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah, 2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Colorado, 4 p.m.

SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show, 12 p.m.

GOLF

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

FOX — Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at NY Giants, 8:20 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Exeter at Stade Toulousain (taped), 5 p.m.

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Dresden, Germany (taped), 7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d'Isere, France (taped), 9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d'Isere, France (taped), 11 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino, 6:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United, 11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion, 2:10 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — USATF: The Marathon Project, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), 8 p.m.

MONDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise State, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley, 12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 2:55 p.m.

