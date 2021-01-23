TV schedule for Sunday, Jan. 24

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Roar Before the Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
BIATHLON
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), 11 p.m.
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany (taped), 8 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, West Region Finals, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Davidson at Massachusetts, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — George Washington at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Boston at Lafayette College, 6 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Northwestern, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Louisiana State, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Michigan, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at Alabama, 2 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina State, 4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon, 5 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Stanford, 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., 3 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.
LUGE
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria (taped), 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Toronto at Indiana, 1 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
FOX — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3:05 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla., 2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped), 8 p.m.
SKIING
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped), 6:30 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Valmalenco, Italy (taped), 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus, 6:25 a.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal, 7 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 9:30 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
ESPN — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark., 3 p.m.