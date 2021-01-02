TV schedule for Sunday, Jan. 3

ON TV
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at Lafayette College, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Joseph's at Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Southern Methodist, 7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Clemson at Miami, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Duquesne at Dayton, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at Central Florida, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi State, 1 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Florida, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina State, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas, 3 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Auburn, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Northwestern, 5 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona State, 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Boston at Detroit, 3 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, NY Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Dallas at NY Giants, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Arizona at LA Rams, Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Seattle at San Francisco, New Orleans at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
SKIING
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), 3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped), 4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), 6:30 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Leicester (taped), 2:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan, 6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 9:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 11:25 a.m.
MONDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPNU — Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville), 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk State, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State, 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 2:55 p.m.