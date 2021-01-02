 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Sunday, Jan. 3
agate

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Lafayette College, 4 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Joseph's at Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Southern Methodist, 7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Clemson at Miami, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Duquesne at Dayton, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at Central Florida, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi State, 1 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Florida, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina State, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas, 3 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Auburn, 3 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona State, 6 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Boston at Detroit, 3 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, NY Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Dallas at NY Giants, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Arizona at LA Rams, Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Seattle at San Francisco, New Orleans at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

SKIING

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), 3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped), 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), 6:30 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Leicester (taped), 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan, 6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 9:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 11:25 a.m.

MONDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville), 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk State, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State, 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 2:55 p.m.

