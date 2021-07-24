TV schedule for Sunday, July 25

SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic, 9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic, 10 a.m.
CBS — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London, 1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 4 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped), 3:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, 5:30 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 3 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped), 3:30 a.m. (Monday)
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston, 1 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Final, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey, 8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas, 10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana, 10 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio, 2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Men of Mackey vs. Carmens Crew, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped), 3:30 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
SNY — Atlanta at NY Mets, 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
ESPN — Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.