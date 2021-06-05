TV schedule for Sunday, June 6

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, 7:55 a.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: America, Alton, Va., 1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 4 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Catalunya, Circuit de Bracelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (taped), 11:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, 6 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, 12 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Final Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, 3 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, 3:30 a.m. (Monday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta OR Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
SNY — NY Mets at San Diego, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — NBA Playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, East Second Round, Game 1, 1 p.m.
ABC — NBA Playoffs: Dallas at LA Clippers, West First Round, Game 7, 3:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs: Winnipeg at Montréal, North Division Final, Game 3, 6 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 12 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m. (Monday)
MONDAY
GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, East Second Round, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — NBA Playoffs: Denver at Phoenix, West Second Round, Game 1, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs: NY Islanders at Boston, Second Round, Game 5, 6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs: Winnipeg at Montreal, Second Round, Game 4, 8 p.m.