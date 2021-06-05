 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV schedule for Sunday, June 6
agate

TV schedule for Sunday, June 6

  • Updated

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula One: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, 7:55 a.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: America, Alton, Va., 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 4 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Catalunya, Circuit de Bracelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (taped), 11:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, 6 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, 12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Final Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, 3 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, 3:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta OR Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

SNY — NY Mets at San Diego, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — NBA Playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, East Second Round, Game 1, 1 p.m.

ABC — NBA Playoffs: Dallas at LA Clippers, West First Round, Game 7, 3:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs: Winnipeg at Montréal, North Division Final, Game 3, 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 12 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m. (Monday)

MONDAY

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, 3:30 a.m.

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, East Second Round, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoffs: Denver at Phoenix, West Second Round, Game 1, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs: NY Islanders at Boston, Second Round, Game 5, 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs: Winnipeg at Montreal, Second Round, Game 4, 8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News