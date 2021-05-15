 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Sunday, May 16
agate

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 2 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of France, Circuit of Le Mans, Le Mans, France (taped), 5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped), 6 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Boston at New York, 1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State, 3:35 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1, 12 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1, 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

MONDAY

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, 9:30 p.m.

