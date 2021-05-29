TV schedule for Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 6 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Italy, Mugello, Italy (taped), 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — NY Yankees at Detroit OR Miami at Boston, 1 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 4, 1 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 4, 3:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 4, 7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 1, 5 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 1, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
MLB BASEBALL
ESPN — Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
YES — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Houston, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
SNY — NY Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 4, 7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Boston, Second Round, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.