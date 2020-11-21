 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Sunday, Nov. 22
agate

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 8:30 a.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped), 2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), 8 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C., 12 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala., 2 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped), 4 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, 5 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., 1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea, 4:25 a.m. (Monday)

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

RUGBY

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster, 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, 11:25 a.m.

ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, 2:10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round, 4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round, 10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match, 10 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, 12 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final, 10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), 4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — LA Rams at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley, 12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton, 2:55 p.m.

