TV schedule for Sunday, Oct. 4

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped), 1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., 2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke, 12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia, 3 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Duke, 5 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The LiègeBastogneLiège, Liège to Province de Liège, 159 miles (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris, 9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky., 4:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tampa Bay, Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Dallas, New Orleans at Detroit, Seattle at Miami, Arizona at Carolina, Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at LA Rams, 4:05 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Las Vegas, Indianapolis at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Lincoln, Neb., 2 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Wasps (taped), 11 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, 6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United, 11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 2:10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur (taped), 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ABC — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m.
MONDAY
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark., 4:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
