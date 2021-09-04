TV schedule for Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 6

ON TV
Sunday, September 5
AUTO RACING
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, 8 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands, 8:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, 9 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped), 9 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped), 1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 6 p.m.
BOXING
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis, 6 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami, 3 p.m.
NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala., 7 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped), 4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped), 7 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped), 3 a.m. (Monday)
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — Cleveland at Boston, 1 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona, 4 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London,11:50 a.m.
CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica,7 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Monday, September 6
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — Louisville vs. Mississippi St., Atlanta,8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 12 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
ESPN — San Francisco at Colorado, 4 p.m.