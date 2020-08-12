TV schedule for Thursday, Aug. 13

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
AUTO RACING
FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 8 a.m.
FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)
CYCLING
NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 2, Vienne to Col de Porte, 83 miles (taped), 2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 9 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — Kia at LG, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at NC, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Washington at NY Mets, 1 p.m.
ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
RUGBY
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney, 5:30 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped), 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (Friday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!