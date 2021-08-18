TV schedule for Thursday, Aug. 19

ON TV
Thursday, August 19
CFL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia, 10 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 6 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., 2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 6 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 6 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., 3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., 5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla., 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City, 2 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — MLR Draft, 6:30 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra, 4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, 6 a.m. (Friday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Salvador, El Salvador, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBSSN — The Women's Cup: Chicago Red Stars at Racing Louisville FC (Taped), 11 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), 12 a.m. (Friday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.