TV schedule for Thursday, Aug. 19
agate

TV schedule for Thursday, Aug. 19

ON TV

Thursday, August 19

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia, 10 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 6 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., 2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 6 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), 4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 6 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., 3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., 5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., 7 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla., 9 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — MLR Draft, 6:30 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra, 4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, 6 a.m. (Friday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Salvador, El Salvador, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — The Women's Cup: Chicago Red Stars at Racing Louisville FC (Taped), 11 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), 12 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

