TV schedule for Thursday, Aug. 20

ON TV
FISHING
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, 8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, 11 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 10 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped), 7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — NC at Kia, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT at Hanwha, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.), 6 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.), 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m.
ESPN — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, 8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta, 5:30 a.m
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, 4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane, 6 a.m. (Friday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 7:45 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.
