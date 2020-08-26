TV schedule for Thursday, Aug. 27

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond, 5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
AUTO RACING
FS2 — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped), 10 p.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, 7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, 10 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT at LG, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.), 3 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas, 6:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 7:45 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 12 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!