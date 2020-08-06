Sports on television schedule for Thursday, Aug. 6

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, 3:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 8 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 4 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — LG at Kia, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
LACROSSE
NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Semifinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 10:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle, 4 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.
NNCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
CNBC — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), 7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (taped), 12 a.m. (Friday)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!