TV schedule for Thursday, Dec. 10
TV schedule for Thursday, Dec. 10

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — Missouri (Kansas City) at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon State, 8 p.m.

SECN — Jackson State at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego State at Arizona State, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m. (Friday)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

CBSSN — Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights), Uncasville, Conn., 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — New England at LA Rams, 8:20 p.m.

NFLN — New England at LA Rams, 8:20 p.m.

SURFING

FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m.

