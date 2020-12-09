TV schedule for Thursday, Dec. 10

ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
FS1 — Missouri (Kansas City) at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon State, 8 p.m.
SECN — Jackson State at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State at Arizona State, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, 12:30 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m. (Friday)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
CBSSN — Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights), Uncasville, Conn., 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
FOX — New England at LA Rams, 8:20 p.m.
NFLN — New England at LA Rams, 8:20 p.m.
SURFING
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m.
