TV schedule for Thursday, Dec. 3
BIATHLON

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped), 1 p.m.

BOXING

NBCSN — Ring City USA: From Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Massachusetts (Lowell) vs. North Carolina State, Uncasville, Conn., 4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Legends Classic: Connecticut vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BTN — Western Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.

ESPN — Legends Classic: Florida vs. Boston College, Uncasville, Conn., 9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at California, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

BTN — Towson at Maryland, 6 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Utah State, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — Arizona State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped), 5:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 6 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FOX — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.

