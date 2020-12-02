TV schedule for Thursday, Dec. 3

ON TV
BIATHLON
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped), 1 p.m.
BOXING
NBCSN — Ring City USA: From Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPNU — Massachusetts (Lowell) vs. North Carolina State, Uncasville, Conn., 4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah, 6 p.m.
ESPN — Legends Classic: Connecticut vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
BTN — Western Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.
ESPN — Legends Classic: Florida vs. Boston College, Uncasville, Conn., 9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at California, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
BTN — Towson at Maryland, 6 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Utah State, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
NHLN — Arizona State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped), 5:30 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 6 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FOX — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!