TV schedule for Thursday, Dec. 31
TV schedule for Thursday, Dec. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ACCN — Catawba at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Air Force, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington State, 4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Brigham Young at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Maryland, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at UCLA, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Southern California, 9 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Maryland at Penn State, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami, 1 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas, 12 p.m.

CBS — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose, Tucson, Ariz., 2 p.m.

ESPN — Liberty Bowl: Tennessee vs. West Virginia, Memphis, Tenn., 4 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Philadelphia at Orlando, 6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

