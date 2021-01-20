 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Thursday, Jan. 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — Southern California at Stanford, 5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn State, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Portland at Brigham Young, 9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State, 9 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA At California, 9 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana At Iowa, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington State, 10 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado State At Utah State, 11 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Michigan at Ohio State, 3 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Maryland, 5 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Florida State, 8 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Louisville, 9 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, 7 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m. (Friday)

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Utah, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

SAILING

NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped), 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, 2:55 p.m.

