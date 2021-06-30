 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Thursday, July 1
Thursday, July 1

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles, 7:30 a.m.

ESPYS

ESPN — ESPYS Nomination Special, 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, 6 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 5 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress), 4 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress), 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, 9 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, 8:30 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney, 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand, 4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, 6 a.m. (Friday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

FS1 — International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 6 a.m. (Friday)

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway, 2 p.m.

