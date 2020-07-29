TV schedule for Thursday, July 30
agate

TV schedule for Thursday, July 30

  • Updated

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Melbourne, 6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Essendon, 6 a.m. (Friday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: Culver (Ind.) vs. Lakers (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md., 7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: Deerfield (Mass.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md., 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN — Kiwoom at Doosan, 5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at LG, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

LACROSSE

NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Washington at Toronto, 4 p.m.

FOX — Boston at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4 p.m.

NHLN — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.

NHLN — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 9 a.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 12 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 4 p.m.

CBSSN - WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News