TV schedule for Thursday, Nov. 26
agate

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

BTN — Chicago State at Illinois, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 12 p.m.

FS1 — Bradley at Xavier, 12 p.m.

FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, Fort Myers, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

BTN — Nevada (Reno) at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

FS1 — La Salle at St. John's, 2 p.m.

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers, Fla., 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.

CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Third-Place Game, Melbourne, Fla., 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Northwest vs. California, Corvallis, Ore., 6 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Championship, Melbourne, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Colorado State at Air Force, 2 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah State, 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, 5 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, First Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped), 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, 5 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

