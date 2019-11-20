ON TV
AUTO RACING
FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)
BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group A, Luque, Paraguay, 3:40 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Paraguay vs. Japan, Group A, Luque, Paraguay, 6:50 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, First Round, Conway, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Miami, First Round, Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph's, First Round, Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Mississippi State, First Round, Conway, S.C., 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, First Round, Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
BTN — North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, Semifinal, New York, 7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina, First Round, Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Towson vs. Xavier, First Round, Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, Semifinal, New York, 9 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Buffalo vs. Connecticut, First Round, Charleston, S.C., 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — North Carolina State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, St. Simons, Ga., 12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, Naples, Fla. (taped), 4 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, second round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m. (Friday)
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
FOX — Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
NFL — Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.