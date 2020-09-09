 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Thursday, Sept. 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda, 5 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 8 p.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), 8 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles, 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, 6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, 9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., 4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 7 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, 6 a.m. (Friday)

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG, 5:25 a.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Detroit at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NBC — Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC, 12:55 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Castleford, 3 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, 6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.

