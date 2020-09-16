TV schedule for Thursday, Sept. 17

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne, 5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., 2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Boston at Miami, 1 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, 5:50 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Friday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!