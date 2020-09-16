 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Thursday, Sept. 17
TV schedule for Thursday, Sept. 17

  • Updated

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne, 5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., 2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Lotte at LG, 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at LG, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Boston at Miami, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, 5:50 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.

