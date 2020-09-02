 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Thursday, Sept. 3
ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western, 5 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 9 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, 6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, 9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, 6 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — SK at KT, 5:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at Hanwha, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.), 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.), 7 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — RFL: Castleford at Salford, 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, 4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney, 6 a.m. (Friday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

