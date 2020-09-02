TV schedule for Thursday, Sept. 3

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western, 5 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 9 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, 6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, 9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, 6 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — SK at KT, 5:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at Hanwha, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.), 1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.), 7 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — RFL: Castleford at Salford, 9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, 4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney, 6 a.m. (Friday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
