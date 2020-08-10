TV schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 11

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide, 4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — Kia at LG, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Samsung, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.), 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Quarterfinal (taped), 6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs. FC Copenhagen, Quarterfinal (taped), 8:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), 11 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), 1 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.
