TV schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 25
agate

  • Updated

ON TV

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 6 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Kia at Doosan, 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at Samsung, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 7:45 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.

