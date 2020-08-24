TV schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 25

ON TV
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 6 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Kia at Doosan, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Samsung, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 7:45 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.
